Wydad draw Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League + full draws

By NAN

Title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco have drawn debutants AS Port of Togo in Wednesday’s draw for the group stage of the Confederation of African Football Champions League.
In the draws conducted in Cairo, Egypt, Wydad are in Group C also with 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Horoya of Guinea.
But record title winners Al Ahly of Egypt have Esperance of Tunisia to contend with in Group A, alongside debutants Kampala City Council Authority of Uganda and Botswana’s Township Rollers.
Congolese giants TP Mazembe are in Group B with former winners Algeria’s Entente Setif, alongside Mouloudia Alger of Algeria and Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco.
In Group D, Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia look comfortable with Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto, Zesco United of Zambia, as well as newcomers Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland.
The group phases will kick off on the weekend of May 6 to 8.

Champions League groups:
Group A: Al Ahly (Egypt), Township Rollers (Botswana), KCCA (Uganda), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)
GROUP B: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco), Entente Setif (Algeria)
Group C: AS Port of Togo (Togo), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea)
Group D: Zesco United (Zambia), Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland).


