WWE: Wrestling GOAT, John Cena returns on smackdown, on GOtv

WWE’s “Greatest of All Time” John Cena will return to this weekend’s edition of Smackdown as a guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect” talkshow.

Cena’s guest appearance on Grayson Waller’s show stirs excitement and suspense among fans after the Cenation leader pulled his signature ‘Attitude Adjustment’ move on the Superstar at WWE Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen if the outspoken Superstar will be able to keep his calm while having John Cena on the hot seat.

Waller’s talkshow is fast becoming a must-see for the fans because the Superstar has had the privilege of hosting a number of WWE fan favourites on his show including WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, among others. Tune in WWE (GOtv ch. 68) at 1:00am on Saturday to catch the action live. You can also catch up at 8:45am and 1:00pm for repeat broadcasts.

Smackdown will also see The Miz fight for revenge against LA Knight in a Grudge Match after he lost when they both duelled at Payback, a match which had John Cena as the special guest referee.

With Cena set to be in attendance at Smackdown, will Miz be able to defeat LA Knight without Cena interrupting after taunting the invincible Cenation leader at Payback?

In this weekend’s episode of Best of WWE, brace for some nostalgic recap of WWE Hall of Famer, Edge’s 25 decorated years as a wrestler. Renowned for his signature Spear move, Edge picked up over 30 championship belts while challenging notable superstars such as Triple H, The Undertaker among others. Tune in at 8:00pm on Saturday to enjoy, you don’t want to miss this!

