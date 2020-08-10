Former WWE star James ‘Kamala’ Harris has died aged 70 from coronavirus complications.

A huge star in the 1980s and early 90s, Kamala stood tall at 6ft 7in and was known as the the “Ugandan giant”.

Harris’s wife confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus last week and his autobiography’s co-author, Kenny Casanova, has stated: “Corona took him.”

Kamala last wrestled in 2010, before having both legs amputated.

He suffered with high blood pressure and diabetes also.

A WWE statement said: “WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

“Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

“WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.”

Casanova, wrote on Facebook: “Just got off the phone.

“Unfortunately, the rumors were correct. To make matters worse, it was Corona that took him; he was one of the good ones.

“Kamala was one of the most believable monsters in wrestling.

“He played the role perfectly, but was also one of the nicest guys you could meet.

“In helping him get his book out there, we became pretty close over the years and I am happy to have been his friend…”

