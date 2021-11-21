WWE 35th Survivor Series to air on DStv and GOtv

Fans of the WWE on the DStv Confam, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium package as well as the GOtv Supa package can gear up for another thrilling Pay-Per-View event, Survivor Series, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City, United States of America on the morning of November 22, 2021.

The kick-off show airs at 1am, while the WWE Survivor Series airs at 2am, the owners of DStv and GOtv said in a statement.

The statement on Sunday said the will run on SuperSport Grandstand (DStv channel 201), SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and WWE (DStv channel 128 and GOtv channel 36).

There will be a prime-time repeat later the same day at 5pm and 6pm on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and 7pm and 8pm on WWE (DStv channel 128 and GOtv channel 36).

Survivor Series is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history behind WWE’s own WrestleMania and is considered one of the company’s Big Five events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank.

This year’s edition of Survivor Series will be the 35th and will, as has been the case for the past few years, centre on the rivalry between WWE’s flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown.

The match card is headlined by two top-tier Champion v Champion clashes as Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch revives her rivalry with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, while WWE Champion and Raw Representative Big E will face the Head of the Table WWE Universal Champion and SmackDown representative Roman Reigns.

Lynch and Flair have been fierce rivals for years, with The Man revealing that she is looking forward to putting The Queen in her place.

“Charlotte Flair has an aura about her, other people on the roster have this respect or even fear for her,” said Lynch. “But not me. I’ve come through the ranks alongside her and I know – and more importantly, she knows – that I am every bit as good as her. In fact, I’m ‘Big Time Becks’… I’m better! And I’ll prove it at Survivor Series.”

Big E and Reigns do not have the same kind of history, but the former will be looking to continue his impressive rise to prominence by overcoming the Head of the Table.

The WWE Champion will need to look out for Reigns’s sidekicks from The Bloodline, The Usos, but Big E could call on his buddies from The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, to have his back in that regard.

The card will also feature 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches for both men and women, with the brand’s respective teams looking to become the first to make five pin falls or submissions against their opponents.