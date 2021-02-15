Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday congratulated the former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, on her emergence as the first African and female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement signed by the governor on Monday and released to newsmen in Benin.

“I felicitate with Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation in its 25-year history.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a fine Economist and International Development expert has in time past spearheaded several World Bank initiatives as a former Managing Director (Operations) and possesses a bundle of skills and experience required for this elevated role.

“As a two-time finance minister in Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources,” said the statement.

He assured that the former Finance Minister would bring her wealth of experience in building stronger alliances to promote multilateral trade, instill the needed discipline to advance the development of world economies.

According to him, she will bridge trade gaps between developed and developing economies across the globe.

“I am confident that she will exceed expectations in this new assignment, Obaseki said