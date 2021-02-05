South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew her candidacy for the post of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General, the country’s trade ministry said on Friday.

Considering various factors, Yoo decided to drop her bid and inform the WTO of the decision, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ministry said in a statement that South Korea would continue to make various contributions to restore and enhance trade multilateralism.

It said the country would seek to play leading roles in resolving global issues, including the WTO reform, digital economy and climate change.

Yoo was one of the two finalists for the head post of the Geneva-based trade body, together with Nigerian candidate, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Xinhua/NAN.