The World Trade Organisation has acknowledged and accepted the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the nation’s candidate for the bloc’s Director-General position.

President Muhammadu Buhari on June 5 endorsed Okonjo-Iweala for the WTO top job, making her the second African vying for the position so far.

A statement on the organisation’s website on Tuesday acknowledged the nomination of Okonjo-Iweala to succeed the current Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, who had announced he would step down on August 31, 2020.

In the same vein, David Walker, Chairman of the General Council, gave July 8, 2020 as the deadline for the nomination.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership,” the website quoted Walker as saying.

Okonjo-Iweala, a two time Minister of Finance, who served in the Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan administrations, would replace the nation’s current Permanent Representative to the WTO, Yonov Frederik Agah.