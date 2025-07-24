Wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, dies at 71

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, TMZ Sports reports.

Emergency services were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida residence early Thursday morning after a call described a “cardiac arrest” incident.

Witnesses reported several police and EMT vehicles at the scene, and Hogan was seen being taken from the home on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Just weeks earlier, Hogan’s wife, Sky, had publicly dismissed online rumors suggesting the WWE star was in a coma, asserting that his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering well from recent surgeries.

Born Terry Bollea, Hulk Hogan was instrumental in turning professional wrestling into a global spectacle. Before his rise to fame, wrestling had a more niche following. With his charisma, larger-than-life persona, and family-friendly appeal, Hogan became the face of the WWE in the 1980s and drew in millions of fans – adults and children alike.

In 1996, Hogan famously reinvented himself by switching from fan favorite to villain, forming the legendary New World Order (NWO) faction and adopting the moniker “Hollywood Hogan.” The move reinvigorated his career and propelled wrestling to new heights.

Also Read

Hogan was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. However, he was removed in 2015 following the leak of a secretly recorded tape in which he made racist remarks. He later sued the now-defunct media outlet Gawker over the footage and won a high-profile legal battle. WWE reinstated him in 2020 with a second Hall of Fame induction — this time as a member of the NWO.

Beyond the ring, Hogan made a notable mark in Hollywood. His acting career began in 1982 with a memorable role as Thunderlips in Rocky III. He went on to star in movies such as No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. He also found reality TV fame in the 2000s with Hogan Knows Best, a VH1 series that followed the lives of his family — wife Linda and their children, Nick and Brooke.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy, both as a wrestling pioneer and pop culture icon, leaves an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment.

Post Views: 16