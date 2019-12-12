The retiring Caroline Wozniacki will play against rival Serena Williams in a farewell match in Denmark in May.

Former world No 1 Wozniacki announced earlier this month that she will retire from professional tennis after next year’s Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2018.

The 29-year-old, who turned pro in 2005, said: “I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court.

“I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court.”

After the Australian Open, she will compete in a farewell match with f Sports Group confirming she will take on 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams in a match dubbed: “The Final One 2020” at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on May 18.

“She has done us all proud and we can’t wait to give her the best goodbye match and pay tribute to her and her fantastic career – exactly what a true legend deserves,” a statement read.

“This will be her last match, a historic and very unique event in front of a big audience – something you definitely don’t want to miss out on.”