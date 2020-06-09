The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again warned the All Progressives congress ahead of the Edo State governorship primaries slated for June 22, 2020.

Recall that the man of God had earlier warned the party and its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, against his fight with the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the many issues attached to it.

The man of God warned the APC to be careful or else the primaries will cause the party a lot in the future.

He made it known that Oshiomhole is bent on easing Obaseki out of politics and willing to drag him in the mud, using all necessary instrument, hence the need for Obaseki to really restrategise and make more consultations.

He said Obaseki needed to involve God in this battle because he can’t fight it alone.

Also, Ayodele said the worst was yet to come in Edo State and that if care isn’t taken, there will be blood bath that will result from the power tussle between both candidates.

He said: “Edo primaries will cost APC a lot, if care isn’t taken.

“If anyone enters, they can’t have peace.

“Obaseki should restrategize.

“They want to fight each other to the last.

“Oshiomhole is hell bent to destroy Obaseki’s career.

“There will be two results after the primaries and both parties will blackmail each other till the last.

“They will take each other to court.

“The worst is yet to come in Edo primaries because Oshiomhole is ready to drag Obaseki through the mud and make him irrelevant in politics.

“My advice to Obaseki is that he should restrategize, involve God into it, intensify in prayers, but as a matter of fact, Oshiomhole has eased Obaseki out of the game.

“He will use all avenues to get him out.

“He must use all means or else he will chicken out.

“He should make a better consultation with his group and God.

“Oshiomhole will use necessary instrument direct or indirect.

“The election is out already, either direct or indirect.

“(Pastor Osagie) Ize-Iyamu too will not find it easy.

“If care isn’t taken, there will be bloodbath.

“Both parties will fight dirty before the election and after the election.”

Ayodele explained that he sees that there is a written result already and that if Obaseki succeeds, he will become a political hero, but it won’t be an easy journey at all.

“Similarly, he made it known that APC hasn’t learnt its lesson yet, but will do after the elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“If Obaseki succeeds, he will become a political hero, but to succeed isn’t an easy thing.

“Oshiomhole will see it as a slap.

“He has eased Obaseki out of the game.

“He can’t fight it alone.

“He needs divine guidance to fight it.

“There is a written result already.

“It will cause a lot for APC.

“APC will be seen as a thuggery party.

“APC has not learnt any lesson.

“They will in Ondo and Edo.

“Their unity is threatened.”

Ayodele jokingly concluded that the two leading candidates should step down and allow other candidates to forge ahead.