Worship4Change holds ‘Green Worship’ Benefit Concert in Lagos 

All is now set for this year’s ‘Green Worship 5.0’, a benefit concert organised to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs.

The concert, according to a press release organised annually by Worship4Change, a leading not-for-profit organization in Nigeria will hold on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the prestigious Pistis Conference Centre (Elevation Church) in Lekki, Lagos, from 5pm.

The convener and Chief Responsibility Officer of Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, said the concert and other related activities is expected to raise N75 million which will be distributed at A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna, Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, the Leprosy Mission Nigeria and the Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

Adenuga, at a press conference in Lagos last week, called on kind-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to support the cause by attending the free concert and donating generously.

“In addition to taking donations at this year’s benefit concert, we are making October a month of giving and our hope is that this campaign will enable us to raise more robust support for the children we seek to help”, he said.

Over the last few years, Worship4Change has raised and disbursed over N75 million to 34 charities, directly impacting thousands of underprivileged children across Nigeria.

In 2021, Leprosy Mission, Farid Centre, Godswill Orphanage and Irede Foundation were beneficiaries of the Green Worship 4.0 concert and received N1.8 million each.