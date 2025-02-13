Worship For Change impacts thousands of children with special needs, donates N36.7m to six charities

Worship For Change, a non-profit charity organisation, has donated N36.75 million to six charities dedicated to caring for orphans and children with special needs across Nigeria.

The donation and presentation of cheques took place on Tuesday in Lagos, with each of the six beneficiaries receiving N6.125 million to support their work and endeavour.

The beneficiaries of this donation are Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation, Ibadan; Flora Trust Foundation, Lagos; Gilead Initiatives, Ikorodu; Bethseda School for the Blind, Lagos; Jesus Orphanage, Port Harcourt and Gold Gate Mission, Michika

Since its inception, Worship For Change has raised funds for over 40 charities which has impacted the lives of vulnerable children and orphans nationwide.

Wale Adenuga, the founder of Worship For Change, expressed his gratitude to all donors who contributed to this cause, both from Nigeria and around the world.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported this initiative. Your generosity is transforming lives and giving hope to children who need it the most,” Adenuga said.

Speaking at the event, Chika Ugochukwu of the Flora Trust Foundation in Lagos, highlighted the challenges faced by children with severe disabilities.

“These children require 24-hour care, and the funds will help us expand our facilities and provide essential assistive devices like wheelchairs and feeding tubes” Ugochukwu said.

“Our goal is to ensure these children live independent lives and become contributing members of society. This donation will go a long way in providing therapy, education, and vocational training for them,”

Another beneficiary, Agbedare Beatrice Adenike of the Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation in Ibadan shared her heartfelt gratitude to the team and board of trustees, describing the donation as a divine intervention.

“It’s like a dream come true. This donation will help us provide better care for the children, including those with cerebral palsy, and expand our facilities to accommodate more children in need,” she said.

The event underscored the importance of supporting children with special needs and orphans, who are often marginalized in society. As Wale Adenuga aptly put it, “Every child deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances. Together, we can make a lasting impact and bring hope to those who need it most.”

The donation event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from all beneficiaries, who pledged to use the funds to improve the lives of the children under their care.

Worship of Change on October 1, 2024 organised the seventh edition of the Green Worship Concert at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Featuring performances by Nathaniel Bassey, AnEndlessOcean, Legendary US gospel singer Bob Fitts, and Nosa, among other top performers, the concert was used to raise money

