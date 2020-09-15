RelatedPosts No Content Available

A renowned not-for-profit organisation, Worship for Change, is set to organise a benefit concert, tagged: “Green Worship 3.0,” as part of activities targeted at promoting its social responsibility and entrepreneurship drive for humanity.

The Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship for Change, Wale Adenuga, said the organisation is a registered non-governmental organisation committed to raising awareness and support for charities that care for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the plans and activities of Green Worship 3.0, Adenuga noted that already, through the annual concert, the organisation has raised and disbursed over N45 million, thus positively impacting thousands of deprived and children with special needs.

He explained that this year’s edition will be held virtually on September 19, 2020, adding that the following charities: Leprosy mission Nigeria; Jakin NGO; Magniﬁcent Therapy services; Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation; Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul, Procince of Nigeria; and Ikorodu Sickle cell club are beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert.

According to Adenuga, Michael W. Smith, Matt Redman, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Hughes, Dunsin Oyekan, Paul Baloche and Martin Smith are some of the artistes performing at this year’s edition.

Others are Sola Allyson, Glowreyah Braimah, Freke Umoh, Gbenga Adenuga and Wale Adenuga.

Irynerock, Chilo de Cristo, Marija McKean Chigozie Akagha and Shola Aliogo are also billed to perform

“We are certain that these donated items will help in their vision of creating a community where respect for and promotion of human dignity of challenged children are held sacred,” Adenuga said.

He noted that since 2006, the annual concerts have helped to raise tremendous awareness and over N45 million to provide support for thousands of children cared for by 21 different charities all over Nigeria.

He stated that Worship for Change is a registered not-for-profit organisation, with a Board of Advisors, all of whom are persons of good standing in the society.

Adenuga also stated that Worship for Change organises benefit concerts to raise awareness and support for charities catering for orphans and children with special needs, adding that specific details of impact with respect to these charities can be found enumerated on the Worship for Change website: www.worship4change.org.