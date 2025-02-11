Worship for Change donates N36.75m to six charities to support orphan, children with special needs

As part of its dedication to supporting orphans and children with special needs, Worship For Change, a not-for-profit charity organisation, has donated N6.125 million each to six deserving charities across Nigeria.

The donation and presentation of cheques to beneficiaries took place on Tuesday at an event in Lagos.

The beneficiaries are: Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation (Ibadan), Bethesda School for the blind (Lagos), Gilead Initiatives (Ikorodu), Flora’s Trust Foundation (Lagos), Jesus Orphanage (Port Harcourt), and Gold Gate Mission (Michika)

Speaking on the development, Wale Adenuga, the founder of Worship For Change, said this year’s disbursement marks an 11.36% increase from last year’s total of N33 million, reflecting the growing generosity and commitment of donors

“This milestone was made possible by the selfless contributions of individuals who attended the Green Worship 7 benefit concert – an initiative of Worship for Change – as well as those who participated in the 21 Days of Giving campaigns,” Adenuga said.

He disclosed further that the organisation, since its establishment, has raised and disbursed N160 million for 44 charities caring and transforming the lives of thousand children across the country.

“With unwavering dedication and continued support, Worship for Change remains committed to making an even greater impact – one child at a time,” Adenuga added.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, Adenuga assured the stakeholders of continued monitoring to ensure the funds are effectively utilised.

“We will follow up closely to verify that the money is used as intended, addressing the specific needs outlined by each school,” he further said.

Expressing their gratitude for the timely support, the founders of the benefiting homes underscored the critical role of nurturing and empowering children with special needs

They promised to utilise the financial support to cater for the children within their care while giving room for the growth and advancement of their homes.

