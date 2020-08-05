Countries across the world continue offering help as Lebanon confronts destruction caused by the massive Beirut blast.

The Greek Air Force’s C-130 plane with a group of rescuers on board took off for the devastated Lebanese capital on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft carries 13 members of the first special disaster management unit, a rescue dog, two vehicles and special equipment.

Greece’s General Secretariat of Civil protection said: “Our country has immediately responded to the Lebanese government’s request through the European Civil Protection Mechanism to send assistance to deal with the consequences of the deadly explosion that occurred in Beirut on August 4.

“A search and rescue team from fire department departed (for Beirut) in the morning.”

The secretariat remains in constant contact with both the Lebanese authorities and the European Civil Protection Mechanism to provide further assistance if necessary.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has also offered help and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“China is ready to provide assistance to Lebanon within its capabilities to… deal with this incident,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

In addition, Poland has offered concrete help.

The state’s Fire Service is ready to dispatch a search and rescue team consisting of 39 rescuers, four dogs and, if necessary, chemical protection specialists as early as Wednesday.

King Abdullah II of Jordan has ordered sending a military field hospital to the neighbouring country, according to the PETRA news agency.

Qatar and Iraq earlier reported that they will also send field hospitals to Lebanon.

The massive explosion hit Beirut on Tuesday evening, with about 100 people killed and over 4,000 injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The city governor has said that half of the city’s buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients.

Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

Sputnik/NAN.