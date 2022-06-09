WorldStage Economic Summit 2022 to focus on Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit

As major Nigerian political parties decide their presidential candidates for the 2023 general election, the WorldStage Economic Summit 2022 (WES) is set to hold on Wednesday, June, 22, 2022 in Lagos with strong expectations that the next administration will focus on bridging the multibillion-dollar infrastructural gap in the country.

According to a statement by World Stage Limited, the objective of the hybrid WES 2022 with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Economy: Bridging the infrastructural gap’ to hold both virtually (through Zoom) and physically at the IBIS Hotels, Ikeja, is to examine the infrastructural gap challenges and proffer solutions that would significantly help at improving prospects of achieving the nation’s economic potential.

The lead paper of annual summit will be delivered by Dr Oluseye Samuel Ajuwon, a lecturer/researcher in economics at the University of Lagos, Nigeria with PhD in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, South Africa.

The statement said policy makers from the Federal Government, State Governments, National Assembly, private sector, and the academia will deliberate on values-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership; Infrastructure initiatives and the challenges in partnering with relevant donors; Identifying quality infrastructure investment; Positive and negative impacts of infrastructure projects on ecosystems, biodiversity, climate, weather; Domestic resource mobilization for infrastructure financing ; Capacity building, including for project preparation; Infrastructure projects alignment with low emissions strategies and related risks.

The organizer said “Nigeria is currently facing huge infrastructural gap that has hindered desire to exploit its rich natural and human resources to stimulate development.

“Though, the Nigerian Government approved infrastructure related Public-Private Partnership (PPP) worth $9 billion between 2010 and 2021, under the regulatory guidance of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), about $1.5 trillion is still needed over a 10-year period to achieve an appreciable level of the National Infrastructure Stock.”

WES 2022 is the 6th in the series of 10 editions since WorldStage consolidated its economic conferences under the umbrella of an economic summit.

WES is conceived to address economic challenges through diagnoses and application of practicable solutions with public and private sector engagement in a research and innovation driven platform to inspire new thinking in business initiative, policy formulation/implementation, economic reform and development.

World Stage Limited is a research and technology driven Africa focused firm with expertise in multidimensional communication services that helps public and private organizations to realise their full potential.