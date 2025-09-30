World will laugh at us If Dangote Refinery shuts down — Governor

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said that the world would laugh at Nigeria if Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE should shut down over the strike action of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The second term governor said this on Monday when he featured on an interview programme on Channels Television: “Politics Today.”

Sule said: “What has happened is that gap in communication.

“PENGASSAN, as of today, needs to sit down with Dangote clearly.

“We can’t afford a situation to run down an institution such as this.

“In fact, the world will laugh at us.”

Sule emphasised that the refinery is a national asset.

According to him, the facility has saved the country from costly maintenance and petroleum import challenges.

He said: “The Dangote refinery in Nigeria is not for Dangote alone.

“It is for Nigeria.

“It has saved Nigeria so many issues and problems.

“Nigeria may no longer worry about fertiliser and petrochemicals.”

Appealing for calm between the involved parties, the governor said: “I will actually appeal to PENGASSAN, the Dangote management, and the Federal Government to ensure this is resolved.

Also Read

“Dangote refinery is here to stay and is already exporting petroleum products abroad.

“We can’t afford challenges with that institution.

“Dangote did not just wake up to sack all alleged workers.

“He needs people to run his refinery.

“He (Dangote) has thousands of workers.”

When asked about potential cut-offs, Sule described how gas supply disruptions could devastate refinery operations: “Terrible.

“We had that before in the sugar refinery we run.

“If liquor does not move, pipes rust and get stuck.

“Sometimes, you cut pipes down.

“It is not in Dangote’s interest to cause any commotion.”