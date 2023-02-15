World Wetlands Day:  NLNG reaffirms commitment to Finima Nature Park

Nigeria LNG has reaffirmed its commitment to conserving nature and preserving wetlands at its Finima Nature Park on Bonny Island as part of plans to promote decarburization and green culture.

The Company in a press statement signed its Acting Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku stated this in reaction to the Federal Ministry of Environment’s commendation to NLNG and Finima Nature Park during the celebration of World Wetlands Day.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, had congratulated NLNG for managing and sustaining the country’s natural ecosystem and for its recognition as a Star Wetland Centre.

The Minister commended the Company and the centre for championing wetland preservation, enlightenment, and education in Nigeria and winning the first edition of the international Star Wetland Centres award in the last quarter of 2022 at the RAMSAR COP14 Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Star Wetland Centre award, organised by the Wetlands Link International (WLI), recognises the commitment and dedication of organisations, their staff and volunteers for their hard work to educate and inform people about the greatness of wetlands. The Finima Nature Park was one of the 23 centres recognised out of 304 centres under Wetlands Link International.

According to the WLI, the 2022 award is the first planned after 30 years of cooperation among centres to show the world what makes an excellent wetland education centre.

The WLI also stated that the winners had shown excellence according to their means in wetland Communication, Education, Participation, and Awareness (CEPA).

NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said NLNG is dedicated to creating a sustainable environment for future generations. He added that the Company is implementing a decarbonisation to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and to produce cleaner energy.

Odeh also emphasised the Company’s commitment to the philosophy behind the Finima Nature Park, which acts as a carbon sink due to the vegetation’s CO2 sequestration abilities.

The Company is also dedicated to protecting the park and promoting eco-tourism for a positive impact on the socio-economic life in Bonny.

The park, managed by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), was established in 1999 as part of NLNG’s response to global environmental concerns and the need for a more sustainable environment.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).