World Tourism Day: Edo set to unveil heritage promotion, protection policy

The Edo Government has revealed plans to unveil its heritage promotion and protection policy with stakeholders input, in commemoration of the 2023 World Tourism Day.

The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Uyi Malaka, disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

She said: “World Tourism Day, is a day set aside by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to foster awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, and economic values to mankind.

‘‘The theme for this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Green Investment,” which emphasises the vital need for investment in building a tourism sector that delivers for people and the planet.

‘‘Tourism is a positive force of nature that helps to connect our heritage, historicity and our present. It connects culture civilisation and melts humanity into a common narrative of origins and experiences.

“The activities to mark the occasion will hold at the Ogba Zoological Garden on Wednesday September 27, with the major focus on unveiling the state’s Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy.

“It will feature stakeholders’ input in the recently drafted Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy, guided tours, workshops and it will highlight some of the milestones recorded by the state government in the tourism space,” she said.

Malaka noted that this policy places robust emphasis on preservation, conservation and maintenance of the state’s heritage sites and intangible heritage that is consistent with the year’s theme of green investment.

She encouraged participants and stakeholders in the sector to suggest ideas that would promote sustainable tourism practices through environmentally friendly initiatives.