World Teachers’ Day: Lagos APC commends teachers for their doggedness 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Wednesday, commended the teachers in the state for their passion and doggedness in building the nation’s future.

APC Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while congratulating teachers on the occasion of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day, said that the ruling party recognised their efforts in imparting knowledge and impacting the lives of children.

Ojelabi said: “Today, we celebrate the wonder that a teacher is.

“Our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), sees and notes your passion, your efforts and the extra mile you go in putting in every single day when you are in class, teaching our children who are the future of our country.

“We, therefore, celebrate your doggedness and commitments in ensuring that our education sector thrives and remains one of the best in Nigeria.

“Your great contributions to humanity and our nation’s development cannot be over-emphasised.

“I know that all those you have impacted with knowledge and those who are still under your guide and tutelage know your worth and, trust me, they do not forget your labour of love over them.”

According to him, though the party pays attention to the issues of teachers, it also acknowledges the fact that they deserve much more.

Ojelabi said that the party would continue to shout teachers’ greatness from every corner, so that everyone could know how amazing they are.

“Thank you for making our children, who are your students, the happiest students in the world.

“If knowledge is the light, then you are the guiding star that gives us that light.

“Thanks to you also for helping us to abandon ignorance, but in its place, explore this wonderful world full of knowledge and amazing mysteries,” Ojelabi said.

The APC chairman also commended retired teachers for all the years they had extended their ‘gracious efforts’ in shaping many careers, adding “you have been a true inspiration and great mentors to everyone in school.”

He urged serving and retired teachers to keep putting in their best in order to reposition the education sector in the state.

Ojelabi assured that the APC-led government would not forget their labour.

“You all shall receive your rewards in full, as we assure you that your rewards are no longer in heaven but here on earth.

“I have so much gratitude for you. You are role models for all of your students. Thank you for making us wiser each and every day,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the striking lecturers in the nation’s public universities to use this auspicious occasion to call off their ongoing strike in the interest of their students.

“We can then go back to the roundtable to continue negotiations. Remember, it is better to ‘jaw jaw’ than to ‘war war’,” he said.