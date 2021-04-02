The family of Pa Joseph Adeleye Obutu of Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government of Ondo State has announced the death of Madam Julianah Ademolahan Adeleye (nee Olomoofe).

Mrs. Adeleye passed on to glory on April 1, 2021 at the age of 88.

She was a princess from the royal house of Oloofe of Oke-Iju.

She is survived by seven children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Among the children are Akinsoji Adeleye, Omosanya Adeleye, Olusegun Adeleye (Publisher of World Stage), Omobanjo Adeleye, Kayode Adeleye, Olabamiji Adeleye and Bamidele Adeleye.

The late Adeleye was described as a devoted Christian, a lover of God, a peace maker, a bridge builder, a disciplinarian, a lover of truth, and a fearless woman of integrity.

A statement by the spokesperson of the family, Akinsoji Adeleye, says burial arrangements will be announced very soon.