World Radio Day 2025 celebrated to honour power of radio

World Radio Day 2025 is celebrated on February 13 to acknowledge the vital role radio plays in our daily lives.

For over a century, radio has served as a trusted source of entertainment, information, and education, connecting people across the globe.

Dr. Bayo Faleke, a distinguished writer, filmmaker, director, and renowned broadcaster with Fresh FM 105.9 in Ibadan, called on his colleagues—both veterans and newcomers—to transform the radio industry into a gold mine for aspiring broadcasters.

He emphasized the need to create opportunities for young talents looking to build a career in radio.

This year, UNESCO encourages radio stations to focus on three key themes: Improving Radio Coverage, Enhancing Radio Content, and Promoting Radio Partnerships. To support these initiatives, UNESCO provides resources such as a global radio station map and fact-checking tools.

He said, “People can celebrate World Radio Day by tuning in to local stations, hosting “Radio Only” events, or revisiting historic broadcasts like the legendary “War of the Worlds” episode.

“UNESCO also suggests 13 creative ways to mark the occasion, including refining programming strategies, presenting diverse perspectives, and embracing an intersectional approach to news and storytelling.”

