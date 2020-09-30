As part of activities to commemorate World Rabies Day, a private outfit, Blueblood Veterinary Clinic, is providing dog owners in Kuje area of FCT, free anti-rabies vaccination to curtail transmission of rabies to human.

Dr Bala Muhammad, the Consultant Veterinary Surgeon at the clinic said the exercise was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA).

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja on the sideline of the exercise, Muhammad noted that the gesture was aimed at curtailing death among Nigerians.

Muhammad who is also the Vice President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) said that the exercise which commenced on September 28 would be end on October 3.

Speaking further, the veterinary doctor who identified rural communities as lagging behind in terms of access to quality vaccines and information, described the areas as having the highest burden of the disease and its associated death rate.

Muhammad urged all veterinary doctors in rural areas to raise awareness on the dangers of rabies, preventive measures, as well as examine how they could give some form of discount in their services.

According to him, this would ensure that many dogs were covered with respect to rabies.

NAN reports that the World Rabies Day is set up by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control and is commemorated on September 28 annually to move the world toward achieving rabies elimination by 2030.

The theme for the year is “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate.