Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has made a case for better empowerment for journalists so that they will be able to better perform their role of keeping leaders and institutions accountable as well as inspire a sense of patriotic duty amongst the citizenry.

In his goodwill message to mark the World Press Freedom Day, Saraki said journalists are critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

He recalled that journalists led the fight for independence during the colonial era, and did the same during the fight to return the country to democracy during military rule.

“Now, as we work to build our nation’s democracy, the press has been the foremost instrument for fighting for equity, justice, unity and the development of Nigeria.

“This is why, as we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay today, I join leaders across the world to acknowledge the power of ‘Information as a Public Good’,” he said.

“We must empower our journalists to tell the powerful stories that will aid our overall collective development; keep our leaders and institutions accountable; foster peace and unity; as well as inspire a sense of patriotic duty amongst the citizenry.”