World Press Freedom Day: NPO Reports holds dialogue

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr.; Executive Director, International Press Centre, Lagos, Comrade Lanre Arogundade; and the Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who was also a former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), have been lined up as part of speakers at an event by NPO Reports to commemorate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day.

Slated for 11am on May 3, 2025, the event will examine issues around fake news, political agenda and how they affect public trust in the media.

Others listed as speakers at the event, which holds on the micro-blogging platform, X Space, include the Executive Director of the Corporate Accountability and Participation Project Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi; Editor of The Cable, Kolapo Olapoju; and Editor-in-Chief of Frank Talk Now, Dr. Bisi Deji-Folutile.

According to the host of the event, who is also the Publisher of the NPO Reports, Semiu Okanlawon, the X Space is meant to deepen conversations over the alarming rise in the case of fake news and its viral use as a political weapon in the hands of politicians.

Okanlawon stated: “You look around and you see deliberate fabrications pushed through some otherwise credible media channels all in a bid to gain upper hands in a political struggle.

“We need to determine to what extent this is causing public erosion of confidence and trust in the media.”

The event is to be anchored by a seasoned compere, Dolapo Adewale, popularly known as McDolly.

