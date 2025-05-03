World Press Freedom Day: NHRC advocates cautions on use of AI

The National Human Rights Commission has advocated caution in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various endeavours .

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN stated this in a statement to celebrate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day.

Ojukwu advocated for the establishment of ethical and legal frameworks to address the myriad of challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He highlighted the need for regulations that ensure AI development aligns with human rights principles, preventing potential abuses and safeguarding fundamental freedoms.

Accordingly, he said, the Commission proposes to issue an advisory on the use and deployment of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria very soon.

He noted that while AI could be deployed to enhance journalistic activities such as content development, investigative reporting, research and fact-checking.

“It could also be a source of worry when it is manipulated for misinformation, cyber bullying, emotional abuse and inciting comments.

“The theme of 2025 commemoration, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” is apt given the exponential growth of digital communications and utilization of AI in virtually all aspects of life.

“AI tools have greatly impacted on the enjoyment of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media by eliminating barriers to timely and effective communication,” he said.

He noted that AI tools have at the same time aided the breach of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media when applied unprofessionally without deference to ethical regulations.

Ojukwu called on citizens including journalists to take advantage of AI in the most positive and responsible manner to deepen the realisation of the Right to Freedom of Expression.

“The media, while using AI, should at the same time avoid inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

“NHRC enjoins those in authority to cooperate with the journalists in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibility which among others includes holding the government accountable to the people.

“All stakeholders should always recognize the Press as a critical partner in the democratic process.and desist from any form of confrontation and interference with the lawful duties of journalists and other media workers, otherwise they will be found on the wrong side of the law, ” he said.

Ojukwu commended journalists for courageously discharging their constitutional responsibility despite occasional harassment, intimidation, and seizure/destruction of their working tools by some overzealous security agents.

He added that the observance of the World Press Day is not an opportunity to apportion blame to any individual, Institution or group of persons.

“It is a time to reminisce about the fundamental principles of press freedom, ponder on the state of press freedom globally, and defend the Media from attacks on their independence.”

He added that it is also to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in their line of duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 annually.

The freedom of press is considered to be an essential pillar of democracy, with the press seen as a watchdog.

This is strongly recognised in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration, which in turn persuaded the UN in 1993 to dedicate this day to defending and deepening press freedom.

It also reminds governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and to remind journalists of their obligation to professional ethics in the course of their duties.

