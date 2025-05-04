World Press Freedom Day: IPI Nigeria commits to media freedom

The International Press Institute Nigeria has made a commitment to media freedom and independent journalism as Nigeria joined the rest of the world on Saturday to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

The position of IPI Nigeria was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by its Committee on Advocacy.

The statement, signed by the Legal Adviser, IPI Nigeria and Chairman Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi, and Secretary of the Committee, Ochiaka Ugwu, called for the protection of journalists in Nigeria and worldwide.

The statement said: “As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) joins journalists in Nigeria and worldwide in commemorating this important occasion.

“We urge our colleagues to reaffirm their commitment to professional journalism.

“We call on the federal and state governments, as well as their agencies, to uphold press freedom by removing all obstacles to journalism practice in Nigeria.

“Specifically, we urge security agencies to refrain from using the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and harass journalists. Instead, they should protect journalists and press freedom, as a thriving press is essential for a better society.”

While commending journalists who continue to work professionally despite threats and challenges, IPI Nigeria also urged employers to provide fair remuneration, as unpaid salaries and poor pay threaten press freedom.”

