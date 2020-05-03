As Journalists in the country join their colleagues globally to mark the 2020 World Press Freedom Day, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has commended the role being played by the press in Nigeria, even as they are exposed to various hazards.

Bello on Sunday described this year’s theme: “Journalism Without Fear or Favour,” as apt, stressing that as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, the press must develop thick, uncompromising skin in the overall societal interests.

While underscoring the pivotal role of the press in nation building, the Governor acknowledged that it is offering the society a great service through constant information dissemination.

According to him, “the press has been in the forefront in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” admonishing them to take all precautionary measures as they continue to enlighten the public about the danger posed by the pandemic, urging them not to relent.

Bello also praised the press for its sustained reportage in conflict regions such as the fight against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

The Governor saluted the resilience of the living and slain journalists and opined that such journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty should also be treated as heroes in the country.

He urged the press to always imbibe developmental journalism by giving balanced report.

He said they should identify the unqualified “bad eggs” amongst them and sanitise the profession in order to continue to earn the respect it has been accorded in the society.

The Governor assured members of the press in the state of the support of his administration through the provision of unhampered access to information towards the enhancement of their professional functionality.