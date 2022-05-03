World Press Freedom Day: BBC raises alarm on content blockage in Russia

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that the international news medium’s content in any language, including Russian, has been blocked in Russia since early March.

The development is amidst the raging invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which dated back to February 24, 2022.

The announcement to this effect is contained in a press statement signed by Senior Controller of BBC International News and Director of BBC World Service, Liliane Landor, as part of the activities marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

“As audiences continue to seek reliable information about the war in Ukraine, BBC content in any language, including Russian, has been blocked in Russia since early March” the statement said.

Landor said further: “We continue to do everything we can to serve BBC News Russian audiences with trusted and impartial reporting, investigations and analysis. Despite blocking, there are still millions of people in Russia accessing BBC News content using circumvention and other means.

“This World Press Freedom Day we stand by journalists around the world as they fight to overcome the increasing challenges, threats and harassment facing our profession today.”