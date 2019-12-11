The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Adamawa State Chapter, on Wednesday asked political office holders to make the welfare of pensioners in the state a priority.

Samson Almuru, chairman of NUP in the state, said that henceforth, members of the union would mobilise against anyone neglecting the welfare of pensioners.

Almuru spoke at an event to mark the 2019 World Pensioners’ Day in Yola.

According to him, pensioners in the state will only support political candidates with their interest at heart.

“Following the resolve to utilise our numerical and political powers, we shall support or sponsor a pensioner to vie for political office in order to promote the union.

“In the near future we intend to use our numerical strength to install anybody we want in any political office.

“We are with the people, Adamawa is a civil service state and therefore, we have immense membership and follower-ship.

“I advise the state government to be careful with pensioners in the state,” Almuru said.

The chairman lauded Governor Ahmadu Fintiri-led administration for doing better than past ones, adding that pensioners played an active role in sacking the former administration.

“We sat down as matured independent people and resolved which way to go and the result is what you are seeing today,’’ Almuru said.

In his remarks, Fintiri, represented by his Deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, assured the pensioners that the administration would be committed to the welfare and prompt payment of pension.