World Oral Health Day: Oyo, Aspira call for improved dental care

The Oyo State Government in partnership with Aspira Nigeria Limited has reiterated commitment to improving oral healthcare by providing free dental check-ups and treatment.

The initiative is part of events to commemorate 2025 World Oral Health Day.

In a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Friday, the organisers said the event was to raise awareness about oral hygiene and promote access to quality dental care.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, health professionals, and private-sector partners.

It aimed to educate residents on the importance of oral health.

The World Oral Health Day is observed annually on March 20 to promote good oral hygiene practices and raise awareness about the impact of oral health on overall well-being.

The global campaign emphasises the importance of preventive dental care and encourages individuals to adopt healthy oral hygiene habits.

It also serves as a call to action for governments and healthcare organizations to improve access to dental services.

The 2025 theme focuses on the connection between oral health and general health, reinforcing the message that a healthy mouth contributes to a healthier life.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, represented by the Chairman of the Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, described oral health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being.

He warned that neglecting dental care could lead to severe complications, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Ajetunmobi said: “A happy mouth leads to a happy mind and a happy family.

“Many people only visit the dentist when they are in pain, but preventive care is key to avoiding long-term damage,”

He further reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system, including ongoing improvements to dental facilities across Oyo State.

During an oral health education session, Deputy Director of Medical Services, Dr. C. O. Fajimi, provided insights into preventive dental care, advising residents on proper brushing techniques, the importance of regular check-ups, and the need to reduce sugar consumption to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

Fajimi explained: “Brushing at least twice daily, using fluoride toothpaste, and visiting the dentist regularly are fundamental steps in maintaining good oral health.

“These habits can significantly reduce the risk of oral infections and related health complications.”

The Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olusola Akande, emphasised the role of health insurance in making dental care more affordable and accessible, encouraging residents to enroll in the state’s health insurance scheme to ensure continuous access to quality healthcare services.

A representative of Aspira Nigeria Limited, Adeboyega Adeyemi Joseph, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting oral health awareness campaigns in Oyo State.

Joseph said: “Aspira has partnered with the Ministry of Health for over two years, and we remain dedicated to improving healthcare, not just in oral health but also in other areas, including the reform of some hospitals.”

In his closing remarks, Dr. Akin Fagbemi reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to quality healthcare delivery, urging residents to take advantage of state-sponsored health services and develop better oral care habits to prevent future complications.

Fagbemi said: “As a government, we will continue to prioritise initiatives that improve healthcare access.

“Oral health should not be neglected.

“Residents should make regular dental check-ups a habit to prevent serious complications down the line.”

A major highlight of the event was the free oral screening and treatment services, where residents benefited from professional dental consultations and referrals for further care.

Many attendees expressed gratitude to the government and Aspira for making such essential services accessible at no cost.

The 2025 World Oral Health Day celebration in Oyo State served as a platform for public education, free dental care, and promotion of preventive measures.

The event reinforced the government’s dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare for all, ensuring that oral health remains a priority in the state’s broader healthcare agenda.

