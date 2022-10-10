World Mental Health: Seadog Pyrates urges government to review obsolete laws

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, Sahara Deck, Abuja City Centre, has called on the government to review obsolete laws on mental health to reflect current realities in Nigeria.

Olamide Oni, Head of the association made the call on Monday during a road walk organised to commemorate the 2022 World Mental Health Day celebrated on Oct. 10 annually.

According to Oni, the road walk’s theme: “A Walk for Mental Health: Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for all a Global Priority’’, was to raise awareness on the illness.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) conceptualises mental health as a “state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.

Oni said a 2019 report of WHO revealed that one in four Nigerians, some 50 million people were suffering from some sort of mental illness.

Oni added that in Nigeria, over 60 million people suffer from mental illnesses, according to the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN).

He said that even more worrisome was the fact that the same report stated that “the country was nowhere near equipped to tackle the problem.

“We, therefore, use this medium to call on the relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders to use this opportunity to formulate policies that speak to the very heart of the issues.

“This necessitates the need to repeal the old legislations on the subject while passing new laws with input from the critical stakeholders.

“When there is a well formulated policy in place, then there can be appropriations at new budget cycles wherein government can fund the establishment of institutional structures that address the peculiar problem.

“Specialised hospitals can be sited at the various urban centers and certified mental health personnel trained.’’

Oni said preventive measures to fight the menace of drug abuse especially among youth, improving the general quality of life through a robust and growing economy were some of the preventive measures that could also be applied.

He said that the call also became imperative because most suicides were precipitated by mental illnesses that have been growing up lately.

He added that there have been several cases of individuals that jumped to their death on the 3rd Mainland Bridge in what could be preliminarily categorised as anomic suicide.

He said that while NAS recognised the multiplicity of factors that might predispose to mental illness, some of the most common in Nigeria included : use of recreational drugs, poverty and traumatic experience.

He said this was common among victims of the horrors of insurgency, kidnapping, genetic factors, poor medical and professional care, cultural practices, superstition, and social stigma.

Oni said that poor medical and professional care, certain cultural practices, superstition, and social stigma were also among the factors that tended to exacerbate mental ill health.

He said that families of mentally ill persons keep them in hiding because they are more concerned about their social standing than to seek medical care for them.

Oni added that some communities and cultures see mental illness as a curse and therefore believe the cure is in exorcisms and other spiritual means.

He said that there was also a dearth of specialised medical institutions and certified psychiatrists in the country.

Oni said: “As members of the National Association of Seadogs – Pyrates Confraternity, we believe firmly in a just and equitable society where everyone is as much as is possible, exposed to equal life’s chances.

“In commemoration of this year’s “World Mental Health Day”; NAS (Pyrates Confraternity), Sahara Deck -Abuja City Centre, has concluded plans to donate drugs to patients at the Behavioral Home in Karu, Abuja.

“The group also embarked on a 7-km morning walk to sensitise members of the public on the need to take mental health seriously in line with this year’s theme.’’

Oni said ,according to the latest United Nation’s data, nearly one billion people worldwide suffer from some form of mental disorder, and one in seven teenagers are affected.

He said in spite of the huge number of people affected globally, mental disorders were widely under-reported in the media and this situation was forcing the issue to the background, in global health discourse.

He said, NAS Sahara Deck therefore, was working to draw more attention to the illness.

Oni said that the group called on government at all levels to prioritise reducing the factors that predispose people to mental illness and improving conditions that people need to thrive.