Dr Musa Ahmed, a psychologist in Kano, has called on governments to order citizens to go for regular mental health screening.

Ahmed gave the call on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of the World Mental Health Day commemoration.

Ahmed said that many communities battled with people’s attitudes, because many of them have been battling with mental disorders without realising.

“I advise that governments should compel its citizens to attend mental health screening,’’ he said.

Ahmed further advised people to voluntarily attend the screening for their well-being and the happiness of people around them.

He then explained that mental health issues were not always psychiatric issues as people believed.

NAN reports that the World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world.

The goal for 2020 World Mental Health Day campaign according to WHO is to increase investment in mental health.