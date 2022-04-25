World Malaria Day: Orange Group reaffirms commitment towards prevention, treatment of malaria

A leading FMCG company Orange Group has reinforced its commitment to providing innovative products to combat Malaria in Nigeria.

The move according to a statement by the firm is to mark 2022 World Malaria Day, marked every April 25.

With expansion into anti-malarial medication, Orange Group has continued to set a standard as a positive-thinking, result-focused FMCG brand, providing solutions geared towards the needs of the Nigerian consumer.

The Group Media and Communications Director, Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, said “With our sachet packaged mosquito repellent cream, Gardia, we are the first to make malaria prevention easily accessible, safe for all skin types, and affordable for all.

“Our anti-malarial drug Laris is an ACT Combination therapy drug that treats Malaria instantly; it is considered one of the best and most sought after in the market.” She added.

According to the 2020 World Malaria Report, Nigeria had the highest global malaria cases (27%) in 2019. The country is also said to account for the highest number of deaths (23% of Malaria deaths) in the same year.

With Gardia, the popular sachet packaged mosquito repellent cream; Orange Group has solidified its position in the home of the average Nigerian. As the first to market and most pocket-friendly, the lightweight cream is made for the Sub-Saharan climate and effectively prevents and protects users from mosquito bites. A consumer favourite, Gardia is in high demand in neighborhood markets across the nation as it is known to provide 8 hours of protection without causing skin irritation or allergies.

Orange Group’s Artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) Laris is well known for its efficacy in treating Plasmodium falciparum malaria, the most common type of Malaria found in Sub-Saharan Africa. Laris continues to offer quality treatment for Malaria sufferers in Nigeria.

For World Malaria Day, Orange Group confirmed it would continue to work on the importance of Malaria prevention by engaging medical influencers Dr. Fidelis Egemba (Aproko doctor) and Dr. Kelechi Okoro (Healthertainer) in a social media conversation with the hashtag #TreatMalariawithLaris.

World Malaria Day is observed yearly on the 25th of April and aims to draw attention to the critical role innovation plays in helping to achieve global elimination goals.

The 2022 theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives” resonates strongly and underscores Orange Group’s objective to provide innovative solutions to the Nigerian consumer’s health problems.

Orange Group is an innovative fast-moving consumer goods company based out of Nigeria with a footprint that stretches across West Africa in three key segments: Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food, and Beverage.