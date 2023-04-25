World Malaria Day: FG approves new Malaria vaccine

The Federal Government FG has approved a new malaria vaccine from Oxford University.

The Director General of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, announced the development in Abuja.

The vaccine- R21/Matrix-M, is developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

With the development, Nigeria became the second country after Ghana in the world to be granted such approval.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also spoke on the development at a press briefing commemorating World Malaria Day 2023.

World Malaria Day is marked annually on April 25 to focus global attention on malaria, and its impact on families, communities, and societal development, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

The RTS,S vaccine was first launched in Malawi in April 2019 and found to be safe and substantially reduce severe cases of the disease.