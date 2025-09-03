World leaders, monarchs, scholars, others for Ooni’s 10th-year anniversary

World leaders, prominent monarchs, scholars, and cultural icons from Africa and the diaspora are set to converge on Ile-Ife, Osun State, as the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimila, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, marks his 10th coronation anniversary with an eight-day international cultural festival.

Themed: “Ten Years of Aṣé: A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity,” the landmark celebration will run from November 30 to December 7, 2025.

It will feature a wide array of events aimed at promoting Yoruba heritage, pan-African solidarity, and socio-economic advancement.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, on Wednesday, the Ooni, who was represented by his Queen, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, and his spokesman, Otunba Moses Olafare, Chief of Staff of Slowe Ganzi International, Bonike Thomas-Ojo, member of the 10th coronation anniversary committee, Olabisi Awope, said the anniversary was more than a local festivity, describing it as a global gathering to honour Yoruba civilisation and strengthen Africa’s cultural identity.

They said the festival will attract royalty, political leaders, academics, cultural icons, and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicentre of African heritage and global unity.

Highlights of the week-long programme include the premiere of a cultural film titled The Journey to Ife: A Renewal of Culture, a Yoruba Drama, Arts and Film Festival, as well as a carnival showcasing Yoruba unity and traditions. A compendium of Yoruba lineage will also be exhibited, alongside guided tours of shrines dedicated to deities such as Orunmila, Olodumare, and the Orisas.

Other attractions include a Yoruba food festival, fashion shows blending traditional and modern outfits, traditional sports and games, a royal gala night, and a fireworks and drone display narrating the history of the Yoruba nation.

Also Read

They emphasised that Ooni’s reign has been dedicated to peace-building, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment.

They cited the establishment of initiatives such as the Inagbe Cocowood Factory, OjajaMore Shopping Malls, and employment opportunities for youths as examples of his socio-economic interventions.

“Since ascending the throne in 2015, Arole Oodua has consistently championed initiatives that bridge Africa and its diaspora. This anniversary is not only a Nigerian celebration but a global gathering of the African spirit,” they noted.

The celebration will also feature royal homage to the Ooni by dignitaries, Obas, and distinguished guests, while a mystical procession of all 401 Ifa deities will provide a spiritual climax to the historic festival.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']