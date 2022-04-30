World Immunization Week: Gavi appoints Amref Health Africa as new CSO host

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Gavi Civil Society Organization (CSO) Steering Committee have formed a new partnership with Amref Health Africa, making Amref the new CSO host.

This collaboration, according to a statement issued Saturday is a strategy for the 2022 World Immunization Week and to ensure that no one is left behind in immunization.

The appointment of Amref is taking place against the backdrop of important conversations on the need to strengthen political commitment and accountability, build trust in vaccines, and support delivery of immunization services on the continent in the wake of the pandemic.

With Amref as Gavi CSO host, the announcement builds on the momentum created by a Gavi Board-approved initiative to support and empower civil society organisations and communities to identify and reach underserved and missed communities.

This includes a requirement for all countries supported by Gavi to allocate at least ten per cent of their combined Health System Strengthening (HSS), Equity Accelerator Funding (EAF) and Targeted Country Assistance (TCA) ceilings for activities undertaken by CSO partners.

As Gavi CSO host, Amref will mobilize and support civil society organizations working to strengthen health systems and deliver immunization services to underserved communities.

Amref will offer strategic advisory services to the Gavi CSO Steering Committee and support capacity building efforts promoted by the Gavi Secretariat across the CSO Constituency for county-led engagement and implementation among others.

The decision also makes Amref Health Africa the first organization located in a lower middle-income country to host the CSO platform.

Additionally, the coordination of these activities from Kenya, a country that is eligible for Gavi support, is a unique opportunity to meaningfully include beneficiary communities and their representatives in the design and implementation of immunization policies and programmes.

Amref succeeds the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), which completed its hosting term on 31 December 2021 after 10 years.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Amref Health Africa, said: “Civil society organisations play an essential role in supporting communities and health systems.

“And Amref has been at the core of working with different governments to increase sustainable health access to communities that would otherwise miss out on these essential services.

“Hosting the Gavi CSO Constituency is an exciting opportunity for Amref to support the overall global immunization agenda – IA2030.

“This is by expanding and deepening civil society engagement with key stakeholders, including government leaders, multilateral partners, private sector organizations and grassroots communities.”

Anuradha Gupta, Deputy CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliancex, said: “Civil society organizations are critical to reaching the most marginalized, as they understand the specific needs and context of these populations.

“They also have the trust and confidence of the communities we are trying to serve.

“We are counting on Amref and civil society partners to help us strengthen political commitment and accountability, build trust in vaccines, and support delivery of immunization services so that no one is left behind.”

Also, Dr Sheetal Sharma, current Chair of the Gavi CSO Steering Committee, said: “No community should be left behind.

“The Gavi Civil Society Constituency is excited by the partnership between Gavi and Amref – the first Southern Hemisphere host for the Gavi CSO Steering Committee.

“The Gavi 5.0 agenda is ambitious, and we are fully committed to its success.

“Civil Society will continue to amplify the community voices and work with all partners at global, regional, national, and sub national levels to ensure immunization remains a core intervention to deliver the existing global health goals,” she added.

Amref’s hosting appointment is effective from Jan. 1, 2022 for a period of three years ending 2024.

Amref succeeds the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), which completed its hosting term on 31 December 2021 after 10 years.

The 2022 World Immunisation Week is from April 24 to April 30, and has the theme: “Long Life for All – Vaccines, in the pursuit of a long life well lived”.