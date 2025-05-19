World Hypertension Day: Kano organises awareness walk, others

The Kano State Ministry of Health has joined the global campaign to deepen advocacy and awareness around hypertension prevention, early detection and management in the state .

This is in commemoration of World Hypertension Day 2025.

The event, held in Kano on Monday featured a health walk and a press briefing aimed at raising awareness about hypertension, one of the world’s leading silent killers

Speaking at the media briefing, Dr. Abubakar Labaran, Kano State Commissioner for Health, highlighted the critical importance of addressing hypertension in Nigeria and across the globe.

The Commissioner described the disease as a “silent killer” that can cause life-threatening complications including stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and other cardiovascular disorders if not properly managed.

The health walk, which symbolized the commitment of the state to this global cause, kicked off at Post Office Road, the location of the Ministry of Health, and concluded at the Emergency Operations Center situated within Nasarawa Hospital, where a press briefing took place.

“This event is part of a global effort to combat hypertension, a leading public health challenge affecting more than 1.28 billion adults worldwide,” Dr. Labaran said.

He further emphasised that the 2025 theme for World Hypertension Day, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer!”, reinforces the need for individuals to regularly monitor their blood pressure, adopt healthier lifestyles, and remain committed to improving their cardiovascular health.

“This theme emphasizes the importance of accurate blood pressure measurement and encourages individuals to take control of their health,” the Commissioner said.

He urged the public to adopt lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress levels, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption.

Labaran also reiterated the commitment of the Kano State Government to tackling the growing burden of hypertension.

According to him, the government has established several healthcare centres across the state dedicated to the treatment and management of hypertension.

In line with these efforts, the Commissioner acknowledged the role of development partners, particularly the GAMMUN Centre for Care and Development Nigeria which has been actively working to offer sustainable support for individuals with hypertension through its quarterly immersion programs that engage key stakeholders and policymakers.

He noted that World Hypertension Day, first initiated in 2005 by the World Hypertension League, is globally observed every year on May 17.

The WHL collaborates with health institutions worldwide to promote public health through free screening programs, educational campaigns, and health-focused discussions.

Labaran urged Kano residents and Nigerians at large to take advantage of such opportunities and embrace a more health-conscious lifestyle.

“By participating in the World Hypertension Day event, individuals can take a proactive step toward maintaining good heart health and reducing the risk of hypertension-related complications,” he concluded.

