World Hijab Day: FOMWAN hails female Muslims for upholding faith

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) Wednesday in Ilorin hailed female Muslims across the world who chose to uphold the commandment of Allah as contained in the Glorious Quran on the wearing of hijab.

Hajia Ni’mat Labaika, Amirah of the Kwara State FOMWAN, Hajia Ni’mat Labaika stated this while commemorating the World Hijab Day 2023.

She stated that Hijab represented and promoted modesty, dignity and decency, adding that the day was set aside to celebrate and create awareness on the essence and importance of hijab amongst Muslims.

According to her, the first World Hijab Day was launched on February 1, 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Bagladesh lady in New York, to foster religious tolerance and understanding.

She stated that this was by inviting all women to experience the hijab for just one day to end the type of discrimination she experienced when she wore hijab to school.

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of World Hijab Day and since its inception, it has gained traction globally and is now being celebrated in more than 140 countries by millions of women around the world.

“World Hijab Day has become a global event where we celebrate the beauty of hijabs and suives to promote peace, understanding and acceptance.

“We also stand in solidarity with all women who face oppression and violence simply because of their gender,” she said.

Labaika emphasised that every woman had the right to dress as she wanted and to express her identity freely, without any fear or intimidation.

In her lecture, Dr Habeebah Adam, the immediate past Deputy Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, explained that when a Muslim women covered with their Hijab, it’s simply to follow the injunctions of the Almighty Allah.

“The Hijab is the dignity of the woman and it is not stopping any woman from pursuing her interest and career in life,” she said.

Adam denounced those discriminating against women wearing Hijab through victimisation and attack, saying that they should be appreciated instead of victimised.

According to her, Hijab is a symbol of pride, chastity and emancipation of womanhood from the shackles of the society who see them as sex objects instead of humans with intellect.