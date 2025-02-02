World Hijab Day 2025, by Disu Kamor

Today, on World Hijab Day, I stand in solidarity with hijab users and advocates worldwide. Your devotion, resilience, and sacrifice inspire us all.

We recognise the immense impact of your tireless efforts to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for freedom of religious expression. You are the beacons of hope, shining brightly in the face of adversity.

Your hijab is a symbol of faith, identity, and empowerment. It represents the beautiful diversity that enriches our society.

We celebrate your right to wear the hijab with dignity and pride.

To all the brave hijab advocates on the frontline, we salute your courage and determination. Your work is crucial in protecting our fundamental human rights and fostering a culture of inclusivity.

Let us come together to build a world where everyone can live freely, without fear of persecution or discrimination. A world where the hijab is celebrated as a symbol of diversity, faith, and resilience.

Happy World Hijab Day!

. Kamor is the Executive Chairman of Muslim Public Affairs Centre.

