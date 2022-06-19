World Gastronomy Day: Nigerian cuisines now placed on International Map – Chinese Envoy

Cultural Counselor, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has declared that the initiative of commemorating the UN World Gastronomy Day has placed Nigerian cuisine on the international map.

Li made this known Saturday in Abuja during the commemoration of the “2022 Sustainable Gastronomy Day” a day set aside by the UN to acknowledge the importance of global cuisines in fostering unity.

According to Li, food plays an important part in promoting culture and fostering harmony in cultural diversity.

“Food is an important part of the culture and through promoting food culture we can really promote the culture in diversity and I think you know China, we pay attention to the concept of harmony.

“We always say harmony in diversity and through this way we can push forward our two countries cooperation in many fields including the culture field and tourism.

“This event is a good initiative because from this, they are placing Nigerian food on the international map.

“And though this, we can promote Nigerian culture throughout the world and let more people know more about Nigeria and its unique culture,” Li said.

Li commended the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) for organizing the event which he said has made a positive impact.

He said that in 2022, the Chinese Embassy in collaboration with NIHOTOUR and the Arts and Culture department of the Federal Capital Territory jointly hosted 2021 Gastronomy Day celebration.

The 2021 commemoration Li said recorded huge success which encouraged more people and countries embassies like Spain to join in the 2022 event and made it more popular.

Ms Patricia Gomez, First Secretary, Embassy of Spain in Nigeria said that as basic as food seems, it goes a long way in strengthening cultural, human and bilateral relations among countries.

Gomez said that during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Spain on June 1, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen relations in tourism and the hospitality sector.

“Food is something very basic, we have food everyday and we do not realise how much it represents our countries, of the different parts of very diverse countries like Nigeria and Spain.

“Sometimes, we do not have to go very far to do a lot of sophisticated things to strengthen our relationship.

“Only one thing like food can make you realize how close or how many things you can understand about the other country.

“Days like this are very important days to foster relationships, to understand different cultures and different parts of our countries.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was very much in Spain and they had the opportunity to sign with our authorities from Spain a Memorandum of Understanding.

“And I think that sharing our cuisines is a very good way of fostering tourism between our both countries,” Gomez said

The UN day is observed on June 18 across the world.

It aims to draw the world’s attention towards the role that sustainable gastronomy can play to catalyze our sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Gastronomy is essentially a study of food culture or the art of food.