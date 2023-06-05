World Environment Day: Nasarawa raises taskforce to tackle pollution

Nasarawa State Government has set up a taskforce, geared towards tackling the menace of plastic pollution in the State.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Yusuf Madiko-Kadon stated this when a coalition of NGOs staged a rally to the Ministry Monday in Lafia, in commemoration of the 2023 World Environment Day.

He said the taskforce would go round the State to enlighten the people on how to handle plastic waste with a view to effectively recycle them in order to preserve the environment.

The Permanent Secretary said the State was collaborating with private sector firms to recycle plastic waste.

“We have a plastic collection site at Ungwan Rere in Lafia where the recycling firms can source for production,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said that the plastic waste recycling would be done under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Earlier, Executive Director, Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI), who led the rally, Envo Emmanuel-Okolo, said the theme of the day, “Solution to Plastic Pollution,” highlighted the need to accelerate solution in addressing the global impact in the world through sustainable action.

He noted that Nigeria had experienced adverse climate condition, adding that women, girls and people with disabilities were disproportionately exposed to environmental hazards and increased environmental health risks.

“Today, BYI has organised this walk to create awareness and highlight the needs of women, young people and people with disabilities.

“We are giving a voice to these groups to demand effective and sustainable actions from relevant authorities.

“We use the occasion of the 2023 WED to encourage the use of sustainable alternative and to put pressure on the authorities for strict enforcement of the law to mitigate impacts of plastic pollution in Nasarawa State.

“Each one of us can make a difference. Every gesture counts. Let’s say no to plastic bags and adopt an environmentally friendly way of life,” Emmanuel-Okolo said.

He, however, commended the development of a National Action Plan on Gender and Climate Change for Nigeria as well as the domestication of the drafted Nasarawa State Climate Change Policy.