World Environment Day 2025: Union Bank strengthens sustainability leadership

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, a leading advocate for environmental sustainability and ESG in Africa, marked the World Environment Day 2025 by partnering with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to host a high-impact symposium, themed: “Ending Plastic Pollution,” at the Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

The event brought together corporate leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to address the urgent challenge of plastic pollution.

It was also to champion innovative solutions for a cleaner future.

The symposium featured thought-provoking discussions on the environmental and economic risks posed by plastic waste.

Speaking at the event, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, said: “At Union Bank, sustainability goes beyond banking.

“We are dedicated to empowering communities with knowledge and resources, like recycling initiatives to tackle plastic pollution and rejuvenate our environment.”

In line with this commitment, Union Bank extended its impact through an educational outreach in Lagos secondary schools, donating recycling bins and raising awareness about environmental preservation among young Nigerians.

These efforts are part of the bank’s broader UnionCares platform, which drives impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives across Nigeria.

The bank remains steadfast in promoting ethical business practices, social responsibility, and sustainable community development.

