An Abuja-based NGO, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), on Saturday, advised older people to eat eggs to check sarcopenia.

The Chief Executive Officer of the group, May Ikokwu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, in commemoration of the World Egg Day.

World Egg Day is celebrated on the second Friday in October. It was founded by the International Egg Commission (IEC) at a conference held in Vienna in 1996.

The idea behind the day was to raise awareness about the importance of eggs in human nutrition across the world.

Ikokwu, therefore, said egg consumption by older persons would help to curb Sarcopenia, the loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength as a result of ageing.

She said “older people should include eggs in their diet as part of healthy living, in addition to some physical activities to help them maintain their muscle strength and function.

“Eggs are inexpensive and widely available and easily digestible source of high-quality protein and contain a significant proportion of leucine, an amino acid that is important for muscle synthesis, as well as many other nutrients of significance for older people, including vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.

“For many older people, eggs are familiar and acceptable protein food at breakfast and other meals, thereby preserving their functional capacity and reducing morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs associated with sarcopenia.”

She described sarcopenia as a threatening health issue for older people that is closely linked to malnutrition.

The SOHI boss explained that sarcopenia had the capacity of significantly reducing both health and quality of life for those affected.

According to her, sarcopenia can start as early as the fourth and fifth decade of life.

She advised that “maintaining regular exercise throughout older age remains key to the treatment of sarcopenia, likewise the intake of adequate nutrients, including high-quality protein and vitamin D.

“A significant proportion of older people fail to meet the recommended requirements for protein.

“Adequate intake of protein at each meal is required to optimise muscle synthesis in older people.”