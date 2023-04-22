World Earth Day: Oyo government, environmentalists harp on sustainable waste management 

The Oyo State Government has called on residents to contribute their quota in the ongoing sustainable waste management initiative.

Chairman, Oyo State Waste Task Force, Adedayo Aderonke gave the charge Saturday during a Webinar commemorating the 2023 World Earth Day, organized by the Oyo State Waste Management Consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd.

The event was attended by other major stakeholders in the Waste management sector and Environmentalists.

Speaking on the theme “Sustainable Waste Management: Investing in our planet for a cleaner future”, Adedayo lamented the degradation of the earth through indiscriminate waste disposal by humans.

She said, the Oyo State Government, under Governor Seyi Makinde is determined to address the waste management chain in the State, by taking the bull by the horn.

Adedayo said the proactive move of the Government has led to construction of roads and feeder roads in the State, which in turn has reduced food wastage and prompt delivery of food items.

“The Oyo State Government has ensured construction of roads leading to the Northern part of the State, (Oke-Ogun), because that is where food items are produced. By doing this, there is a massive reduction in food loss, and in the next 2-3 years, food will get to consumers quicker”, she said.

She commended Mottainai Recycling Ltd, for assisting the State Government to ensure waste contractors, otherwise known as Mottainai Accredited Franchisees (MAFs) get things done right this time.

According to her, some of the uncoordinated human activities which have inflicted serious damages on the mother earth include indiscriminate disposal of wastes, high intensity of fossil fuel among other factors.

She implored Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of going green, by planting flowers, explaining that it was through that the health of the people and that of the earth could be protected.

In his presentation, an accredited MAF, Abimbola Gbenjo implored Ibadan residents to use appropriate waste containers.

Emmanuel Ola-Olawoyo, stated that man is responsible for the alteration in the state of the earth, due to poor waste management.

He added that the poor practice which is manifesting in rising temperature, has contributed to the poor economic standard.

Olawoyo however commended the Oyo State Government for changing the narratives, and taking bold steps to end indiscriminate waste disposal in the State.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, Seun Fasuhanmi Mottainai Recycling Ltd., Public Private Partnership will bring about rapid development in the waste management scheme in Oyo State.

She urged the legislative arm of government and all other actors in the environment sector to pursue laws and resolutions that will save the earth, reduce unnecessary carbon emission activities, pursue the program of reuse product, recycle and reduce waste.

Speaking on how Mottainai has been tackling waste disposal in the State, Ms. Uloma Airhieenbuwa said the company has leveraged on technology to improve waste collection in the State.

She added that the process has eased the sorting and recycling system, as this has also helped the company in harnessing a smart waste system.

Also, individuals were urged to switch to renewable energy sources, educate others on the negative impact of climate change; stop green-house gas effect; organize or sort waste products appropriately before disposing and promoting a greener environment.