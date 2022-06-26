World Drug Day: NDLEA tasks religious leaders on war gainst drug abuse, trafficking

The Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Osun, Yomide Ogunbiyi, has urged religious leaders to play a leading role in the fight against drug abuse.

Ogunbiyi made the call during a church service to commemorate the 2022 World Drug Day at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Area Church, Osogbo on Sunday.

He said that the pulpit remained a crucial platform for awareness creation on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

Ogunbiyi said that the socio-economic challenges being posed by drug abuse and trafficking had become hugely worrisome.

”Every stakeholder has to join the crusade to tackle drug abuse and trafficking. Religious organisations have a lot to do.

”Take the church as an example; it is a connectivity between the family and the society. It can help create the needed awareness,” he said.

The commander said that NDLEA in the state arrested 224 persons between January and May over various drug-related offences.

He expressed the commitment of the command to record greater breakthroughs if given the required support by stakeholders.

Ogunbiyi said that drug abuse could have adverse social, economic and medical effects on individuals and the society at large.

”Drug abuse can lead to serious health challenges. Several lives have been cut short because of it.

”Many cases of emotional stability, domestic violence, rape among others are as result of drug abuse,” he said.

The NDLEA commander urged members of the public to consume socially acceptable products such as kola nuts with moderation to avoid abuse.

In his remarks, Presiding Pastor of the church, Pastor Olusoji Wojuade, commended the NDLEA for its dogged fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

Wojuade pledged the commitment of the church to the fight against acts not promoting societal growth, decency and harmony.

”As a church, we shall continue to support the crusade against drug abuse and trafficking through the message of hope.

”Our members are urged to preach against drug abuse and trafficking. They pay the society no good,” he said.

The world drug day is marked annually on June 26.

The theme for the 2022 edition is: ”Addressing Drug Challenges in the Health and Humanitarian Crises “.