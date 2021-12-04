World Disability Day: Obi calls for more inclusiveness of people with disabilities

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has called for more inclusiveness of the people with disabilities in the society by way of policies formulation to better their lives and give them increased access to healthcare, education and other amenities.

Obi said this in a statement by his Media Office on Friday to mark the International Day for People with Disabilities.

He stated that the physically challenged deserve a conductive environment to thrive, develop and fulfill their potentials.

He explained that one of the most important support that can be given to the physically challenged was access to good education and health care.

He called on governments at all levels to take into consideration the peculiar needs of the physically challenged and give them equal opportunities to achieve their dreams.

Obi further spoke against every form of stigma meted out on the physically challenged by society.

He said that brotherly love and kindness should be everyone’s attitude towards the physically challenged.

He said: “In our lives as humans, we must understand that we are all differently gifted and the appreciation of our individuality will enable us support one another.

“Our physically challenged brethren need our support to harness their potentials and function productively in society.”

Obi recalled how, over the years, he has continued to mark his birthday celebrations with the physically challenged.

He said: “It has become my tradition to celebrate my birthdays at Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled, Orphans and Tramps at Ozubulu, Anambra State, a home for the physically challenged.

“It is the kind of celebration that makes sense to me, not getting high on champagnes at the detriment of society.

“Investment in humans should be our priority.”

Obi urged people with disabilities to live above their perceived conditions and strive hard for excellence.