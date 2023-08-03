World Cup: We defeated England then, so can Falcons says Mbachu

Stella Mbachu, a former Super Falcons forward, on Thursday said that history could repeat itself and Nigeria will defeat England if the team plays cohesively.

The Super Falcons forward made her position known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Mbachu urged the ladies to listen to Coach Randy Waldrum’s instruction and play as a team.

NAN reports that the nine-time African champions became the first African team to qualify for the round of 16 and finished runners-up in Group B of the competition after a goalless draw with Republic of Ireland.

Mbachu further told NAN: “No team that made it to the World Cup is lower than any team that have equally earned their spot.

“I recall my team and I defeated England in a friendly match.

“So if we could, definitely they can as long as they play as a team and most importantly play according to the coaches’ instruction they can defeat England.

“They need to build their confidence psychologically.

“Opponents can sense when a team is terrified.

“England is no small fry, but they’re definitely not a big deal.

“These girls have shown they have what it takes, and I can see that they really want to do well in this tournament and I pray they exceed their own expectations.”

NAN reports that the encounter would be a difficult test for Waldrum girls side after the Lionesses of England walloped China 6-1 to confirm the matchup, which is England’s biggest-ever World Cup victory and booking them the top spot in Group D.

Super Falcons have made nine appearances at the World Cup since 1991.

The team’s best performance was making it to the quarterfinals in 1999.

While the Lionesses of England have made six appearance since 1995, the team’s best outing was in 2015 when they finished in third place.

