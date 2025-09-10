World Cup Qualifiers: Kenya hit five as Niger stun Tanzania

Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign continued on Tuesday with big wins for Kenya and Namibia, and a major upset as Niger defeated Tanzania away from home.

With Morocco and Tunisia already qualified, the battle for the remaining automatic slots and four play-off spots intensified.

Several group leaders were not in action, giving chasing teams the chance to close the gap or solidify second place.

In Nairobi, Kenya recorded their biggest win of the qualifiers with a 5-0 victory over Seychelles.

Ryan Ogam opened the scoring inside seven minutes.

Charles Sichenje added a second from a set piece in the 35th minute.

Ogam struck again three minutes later.

Michael Olunga converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time to make it 4-0 at the break.

Olunga added a fifth in the 67th minute to complete a dominant display.

Kenya now have nine points from eight matches.

They trail leaders Côte d’Ivoire (19) and second-placed Gabon (18), but remain in contention.

Seychelles remain winless.

Kenya’s clean sheet and clinical finishing will boost their confidence ahead of a tough final window in March.

In Dar es Salaam, Niger pulled off the upset of the day with a 1-0 win over Tanzania.

Issa Sosah scored the winner in the 58th minute, finishing a low cross at the near post.

Niger held firm under late pressure to seal the win and move to nine points from six matches.

They now sit one point behind Tanzania, who remain on 10 and face a tougher path to a play-off spot.

Rwanda also claimed a key away win, beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in Harare to keep pressure on second-placed Benin.

Gil Mugisha scored five minutes before half-time, converting after a swift counter-attack.

Rwanda defended well in the second half, with goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari key in managing late aerial threats.

The win lifts Rwanda to 11 points, level with Benin but behind on goal difference.

They are one point ahead of Nigeria.

Group leaders South Africa remain on 16 points.

Zimbabwe stay bottom with four points despite dominating the second half.

In Freetown, Sierra Leone defeated Ethiopia 2-0 to keep their hopes alive in Group A.

Musa Noah Kamara opened the scoring in the 37th minute, converting Saidu Tarawallie’s cross.

Alhassan Koroma added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

Sierra Leone now have 12 points, two behind Burkina Faso and seven behind leaders Egypt.

Ethiopia remain on six points and face a difficult path to qualification.

Sierra Leone have not conceded in their last three matches and will rely on that defensive stability in the final round.

In Windhoek, Peter Shalulile scored a hat-trick to guide Namibia to a 3-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker opened the scoring in the 41st minute, added a second midway through the second half, and completed his treble in the 71st minute.

Namibia are second in Group H on 12 points, behind Tunisia who have already qualified.

They lead Liberia (11), Equatorial Guinea (10), and Malawi (9) in the play-off race.

São Tomé remain without a point.

Namibia’s strong finish and solid defence leave them well positioned for a final push.

