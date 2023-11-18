World Cup qualifier: Why NFA can’t sack me — Super Eagles Coach

The Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has offered reasons why the Nigeria Football Federation cannot sack him after his team’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifier opener in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The Coach offered the reasons in a post-match conference after the 1-1 draw with the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

While Motlomelo Mkhwanazi of Lesotho netted the first goal of the match, Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi rescued a point for Nigeria in the 67th minute with a brilliant header.

Reacting to a question on why the NFF should not sack him for failing to secure a win with the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifier, Peseior said: “Why should I be sacked?

“Let me explain the performance.

“We created many opportunities to score.

“Our opponent only had two shots and scored from one of them.

“I am sad of course and a bit disappointed also.

“But my team tried to get the maximum points.

“I am sad because of the result, but about the performance, Lesotho stayed behind all through for 90 minutes.

“They only came forward two or three times.”